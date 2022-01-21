Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Gantz was found Friday morning to be positive on a PCR test, a spokesperson for the Defense Ministry said.

The minister recently received his fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine.

“I’m also infected with the coronavirus,” Gantz tweeted Friday.

“I feel good, because I am vaccinated. In the next few days, I’ll be managing security affairs from my home. Take care of your health, follow the health guidelines and go get vaccinated.”