A prosecutor in Norway said on Thursday that Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in 2011, still is "a very dangerous man" and therefore a poor candidate for release after 10 years in prison, as Norwegian law permits, The Associated Press reported.

On the final day of a three-day parole hearing, prosecutor Hulda Karlsdottir said in her closing argument that Anders Behring Breivik "has not shown any genuine remorse in court" and his behavior there is part of a "PR stunt".

"In the clear view of the prosecution, Breivik's request for parole should not be granted," Karlsdottir said.

Breivik gave the Nazi salute as he arrived in court for his parole hearing on Tuesday while claiming to have renounced violence. He repeated again Thursday, as he was given the last word as the hearing closed, that he was refraining from violence.

His lawyer said in his closing arguments that Breivik should be released to prove that he is reformed and no longer a threat to society, and that is not possible to prove while he is in total isolation.

The lawyer called it "a paradox that a person is treated so badly in prison that he never gets better. He never gets out."

Breivik killed 77 people in an attack in Norway in July 2011. He killed eight with a car bomb in Oslo and then gunned down 69, most of them teenagers, at a Labour Party youth camp.

Tuesday's hearing was Breivik's first public appearance since 2017, when he also displayed Nazi salutes in court. He made the same gesture in 2016, when he made his first public appearance since his 2012 sentencing.

Shortly after the court in Norway sentenced him in 2012, Breivik apologized for not having murdered more people. He has also insisted he would massacre his 77 victims all over again if he had the opportunity.