Yitro, Moshe's father-in-law, rejoices in discovering G-d's Oneness, and Torah rewards him by naming the parasha of the Ten Commandments in his name.

Why is G-d so wrapped up in presenting Israel with an unprecedented show of lightning and thunder, and shaking and smoke, the sounding of horns and the impossible mixing of the senses? Couldn't He have conveyed the Ten Commandments in a much more restrained and sedate manner?