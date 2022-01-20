Israeli Foreign Minister and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock issued a joint statement following the passage by the United Nations of a resolution against Holocaust denial and distortion.

"We welcome today’s (consensual) adoption of the UN-Resolution on Holocaust Denial and Distortion. This initiative was brought forward jointly by Israel and Germany," the Foreign Ministers said



"We are extremely concerned by the dramatic increase in Holocaust denial, distortion and revisionism. Deeply troubling is also the phenomenon of comparisons being made between current political disputes and the Shoah. Such comparisons are a perversion of history and an injustice to the men, women and children who were deprived of their rights, persecuted and murdered. Those comparisons are a form of antisemitism and stand in direct contradiction to the IHRA definition of antisemitism as well as the IHRA definition on Holocaust denial and distortion. They prepare the ground for prejudice and hatred ultimately threatening our societies. The promotion of Holocaust remembrance and education, as well as efforts to combat antisemitism, racism and xenophobia are priorities for our governments and our peoples.



"We carry an obligation to remember, to learn and to challenge the growth of Holocaust revisionism, denial and distortion both on and offline. This resolution calls on member states, UN agencies, and also on private sector actors such as technology companies, to take active measures against the disturbing trend of Holocaust denial and distortion, foster education, research and Holocaust remembrance. It is a timely and important contribution to counter antisemitism and it is our shared moral duty.



"Today, January 20, 2022, marks the 80th anniversary of the Wannsee Conference. This conference formalized the systematic persecution and murder of the Jews throughout Europe. We have a solemn duty to all the victims and survivors never to forget. We have the responsibility to preserve and protect the historical facts of the Holocaust, which resulted in the murder of one third of the Jewish people, along with members of other minorities. The Holocaust will forever be a warning to all people of the dangers of hatred, bigotry, racism and prejudice.



"Today’s consensual adoption clearly shows that Holocaust denial is a topic on which the international community stands together and speaks with one voice. We are committed to keeping the memory of the victims alive and ensuring that the horrors of the past will never ever be repeated."