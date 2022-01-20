In response to the events of the past weekend in which members of a Texas synagogue were taken hostage by a gunman, the University of Florida’s Hillel chapter gave out free bagels and cream cheese to students who signed a pledge to fight antisemitism.

"I commit to combat antisemitism and all forms of hate. I join with fellow Gators to ensure UF and my community is a welcoming and safe place for all,” said the pledge, part of the “Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate” campaign run by UF Hillel on Tuesday, which was National Bagel Day.

“All students, faculty, alumni, families and community members are invited to sign the pledge, thereby committing to combat antisemitism and all forms of hate at UF and in our communities. It doesn't matter if you are Jewish, like bagels, or have even visited Gainesville, you can be part of this work by signing the Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate pledge,” UF Hillel said. “Anyone who signs the pledge on National Bagel Day can pick up a free bagel and cream cheese on campus on Tuesday.”

The pledge was also available online: “Not on campus? Schmear and cheer us on from home! Grab a bagel and sign the pledge online.”

The campaign also asked students to share their stories of antisemitism, on and off campus.

“Sharing personal stories is a critical piece of our efforts to educate our communities about the increasing prevalence of antisemitism and hate,” UF Hillel said. “Many students have experienced or witnessed incidents of antisemitism or hate, and we want to use the power of your voices to raise awareness and urge others to take action through UF Hillel's Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate campaign.”

UF Hillel said that more than 50 volunteers showed up to help them with the pledge and the giving away of bagels and cream cheese.

The annual event began three years ago. UF Hillel started it to "take a proactive approach to ensure UF remains a safe and welcoming environment for student, faculty and visitors of all backgrounds,” UF Hillel director of development Jamie Zinn told the Gainesville Sun.

The campaign’s purpose is to highlight the dangerous increase in antisemitic incidents occurring on campuses, Zinn explained.

During their 2021 event, over 800 students and faculty signed the pledge.