Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar agreed on an outline of assistance to the families of the 45 victims of the Mount Meron disaster last year. The outline will now be submitted to government for approval.

As part of the outline, the ministers proposed to provide about NIS 500,000 to each family as initial aid.

“The disaster that occurred in Meron is of national magnitude and the feeling of loss and severe pain is experienced first and foremost by the families and by the entire State of Israel. That pain cannot be eliminated, but we will do everything in our capabilities to provide the maximum response for the families and we will take all precautions to prevent the next disaster,” Liberman said.

Sa'ar added: “The tremendous loss experienced by the 45 families in Israel and the Jewish Diaspora is not compensable. The least the government can do is make sure that a case like this doesn’t happen again and to economically assist the families that were harmed, The outline we put on the cabinet's agenda today provides immediate assistance in a way that makes it as easy as possible for the families."