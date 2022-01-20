Now, people are asking how that terrorist from the UK got into this country in the first place.

He was known to be trouble, even before he terrorized a rabbi and other members of a Texas synagogue.

Apparently, though, his “papers were in order.”

That could be so because, you see, he was not “really” a terrorist as defined by the Progressive rule book, which prefers the term, activist.

Only an activist? Welcome to America.

That’s how language can turn harmful and deadly when downsized and garbled to meet politically correct specifications.

When everybody speaks a different language, and when people have forgotten the difference between good and bad, and between kosher and treyf, you get the confounding of tongues…if you remember your Genesis, and the Tower of Babel chapter, when the world collapsed for the lack of clarity.

Some will say that that the hostage-taker being discussed was indeed on a terrorist watch list, at least back in the UK.

But no way would we in Woke America call him an Islamist terrorist, if we can help it.

Over here, according to the Progressive theologists…the people who run our culture…only “white extremists…” namely parents who attend school board meetings… are terrorists and can be called such. We hear it every day. Turn on the News, network to network, and watch the media dance to the rhythm of Jan. 6, just so they can keep whistling “white supremacist” against all Republicans.

Language policing, post Orwell, swept across the United States and the world during and in between the Intifadas when Israeli civilians were being murdered in their homes, schools, synagogues, walking, driving and dining…but by whom? Everybody knew it was the Palestinian Arabs who were doing the stabbing, the shooting, the ramming, the kidnapping and the hostage-taking.

This put the media on the spot. These were a new generation of journalists. In a word – far-out Liberals.

They were not the brawling, boozing Ben Hecht “Front Page” types, warriors for the truth and the facts…and then go out and party.

Instead, the new breed arrived somberly and judgmentally as watchdogs for “equality,” and as activists to make “the world a better place.”

For the sake of all that, good and evil were placed on the same level, or nearly so.

Virtue was ambiguous,

So, in newsroom after newsroom, all was confusion, as when, for example, to call a spade a spade.

The matter was in heated dispute from one newsroom to the next, as elaborated in this book.

Until finally, outfits like CNN and The New York Times went all in for the “Palestinian Cause” and war-mongers like the PLOs Hanan Ashrawi were termed “moderates.”

To understand is to justify, and the media understood…understood, in their twisted minds and hearts, why it wasn’t terrorism or an act of depravity when Arabs murdered Israelis.

At worst, they’d call it “militancy.”

Or, as Rabin and Peres saw the bloods in Jerusalem crying to the heavens, “sacrifices for peace.”

Tell that to the victims and their families who will never “understand” how murder can ever be “justified.”

Language, then and now, made all the difference between right and wrong, and now we are still dealing with Islamic terror but on whose vernacular?

Under the Progressive philosophy…i.e. the Biden Administration…the benefit of the doubt belongs to anyone who wants to come to America.

Accordingly, everybody is welcome…undocumented, whatever. So now…now the sophisticates worry how that one hostage-taker got in, a legitimate concern.

But what about the thousands still getting in through our southern border?

(Not a single question about that from the quislings during the two-hour press conference with Biden.)

Who are these people? Will we find out when it’s too late?

Let’s hope the Texas synagogue hostage taking is one-and-done. Won’t happen again.

We can dream, can’t we?

At least that’s what the Left is counting on.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com