Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed regret at the fact that the haredi parties are not part of the current coalition.

In a conversation with MK Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism), Bennett said, "The fact that you are not in the government is a drawback. I am very sensitive to this issue."

The conversation, held two weeks ago but publicized Thursday morning on Kan Reshet Bet, took place during a closed meeting of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, and marked the first conversation between Bennett and haredi MKs since the formation of the government.

During the meeting, Porush turned to Bennett, asking him about the conversion reform pushed forward by Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina). The question led to a conversation between Bennett and Porush that was completely unrelated to the defense briefing Bennett had been in the middle of presenting.

Porush asked Bennett, "Why do you allow children of non-Jews to do conversions?"

To this, Bennett responded, "We will not agree on everything, but we don't have any intention of being contrarian towards the haredim. The conversions also are not your issue (because the haredim in any case do not marry converts - Zeev Kam, Kan journalist). We are doing the right thing. Even if it seems to you that it's against you - you should know that it's not that way."