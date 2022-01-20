The Israeli Cyber Security industry continued its growth trend in 2021 and set new records in every field.

Data gathered and processed by the Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) shows that in comparison to 2020, the amount of funds raised by the Israeli cyber security industry tripled and reached the record amount of approximately $8.8 billion. Additional records were set in overall cyber exports and in the number of Israeli companies that entered the billion-dollar "Unicorn" club (i.e. are worth $ 1 billion).

According to the data, in 2021 the Israeli cyber industry raised $8.8 billion in over 100 different deals, triple the amount from the previous year. Also, four Israeli cyber security IPOs occurred in 2021, as well as 11 new Israeli entrances into the prestigious Unicorn club, i.e. their valuation was over $1 billion.

The data also showed that one out of every three cyber security unicorns in the world is an Israeli company.

Investment in Israel is on the increase relative to the rest of the world: 2021 featured over 40 acquisition deals of Israeli companies by local and foreign entities, with an estimated worth of $3.5 billion. Around 40% of the private global investment in cyber security funding rounds are in Israel. According to Israeli Export Institute data, overall cyber exports were $11 billion in 2021.

Roi Yarom, INCD Director for Economy and Growth, said: "The Israeli cyber industry wrapped up another record-shattering year in which it showed that it was not only an economic growth engine in Israel of the highest order, but also a pillar of the global cyber security innovation ecosystem."