Commenting on various processes and developments in the Middle East, the head of the European Union’s delegation to the United Nations made a statement to the Security Council Open Debate on Wednesday of this week.

“The EU reaffirms its commitment to a just and comprehensive resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on the two state solution, with the State of Israel and an independent, democratic, contiguous, sovereign, and viable State of Palestine, living side by side in peace and security and mutual recognition, and with Jerusalem serving as the future capital of both states,” the statement began, before issuing an appeal for a “relaunch of the peace process as soon as possible.”

With regard to Gaza, the EU called attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups “unacceptable” and then added that the easing of restrictions on Gaza by Israel has “been shown to be insufficient,” and called on “all parties” to “end the closure … while addressing Israel’s legitimate security concerns.”

The statement then criticized “unilateral actions … which threaten … stated commitment to a two-state solution,” such as “Israel’s settlement policy and actions taken in this context,” specifying East Jerusalem, the “separation barrier,” as well as “demolitions and confiscation … evictions, forced transfers … settler violence and restrictions of movement and access severely threaten the two-state solution and will only escalate in an already tense environment.”

The EU then noted its satisfaction that “the cycle of local Palestinian elections” began at the end of last year and expressed the hope that it would prove “a step toward national elections … [leading to the establishment of] inclusive, accountable and functioning democratic Palestinian institutions based on respect for the rule of law and human rights.”

The statement also “urge[d] all Palestinian factions to engage in good faith in the reconciliation process, to adhere to previous agreements, renounce violence and terrorism, and recognize Israel’s right to exist and to commit to democratic principles, including the rule of law.”

“The European Union is proud of its continued support to civil society that contributes to peace efforts and confidence building between Israelis and Palestinians,” the statement added, before addressing the ongoing crisis in Syria, condemning the violence and abuse of human rights and demanding that the situation be referred to the International Criminal Court and adding that it would not be willing to assist in reconstruction until a “comprehensive, genuine and inclusive political transition, in the framework of UNSCR 2254 and the Geneva process, is firmly under way.”