MK Galit Distel Atbaryan (Likud) on Wednesday evening commented on the plea bargain that is being drafted between opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

In an interview with Radio Galey Israel, Distel Atbaryan said that "from the day I heard about the plea bargain, I was very emotional because, for me, the bad guys won. The dictators won, the junta won, the privileged and opaque Israel defeated those who have nothing and had nothing. The one thing they had left was their vote at the ballot box and that too was taken away."

She added that she is convinced that the justice system and the prosecution joined hands against Netanyahu. "There is no trust in the system, it is a vengeful, vicious system. They are not aware of their own dictatorship. To put the fate of this precious man in their hands - you have to think twice."

Distel Atbaryan blasted the Yamina party and estimated that even if there is a plea bargain with Netanyahu, "Bennett will not want to give up his seat. Let it be clear. If they fall apart it will only be after the election and after the election, there will no longer be a Yamina. The ruling party brings in five seats today, that means 0 seats in money time. They will not pass the electoral threshold, New Hope will not pass the electoral threshold. The possibility of forming a national bloc exists only after elections, in my humble opinion."

"The goal I am aiming for is a full-fledged right-wing bloc. Every day that goes by with this government in office is a disaster," she added.