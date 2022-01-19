A park in Markham, Ontario was defaced with antisemitic graffiti over the weekend.

On January 17, a resident posted a photo to Twitter of signs in Bruce’s Creek Park that were vandalized with swastikas, YorkRegion.com reported.

The suburban Toronto park was described as a popular local area that is frequently used by families and children.

“Absurd, racist and offensive what's happening in Bruce's Creek, Unionville,” local resident Juan Caicedo said on Twitter. “Signs vandalized with swastikas. Families and kids walk and enjoy the trail everyday.”

Caicedo called on Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti and Councillor Reid McAlpine to “do something.”

The City of Markham Twitter account replied: “Thank you for alerting us. The City of Markham is taking proactive steps to investigate this incident and to restore the area. This type of hate has no place in our community and we affirm our support for the Jewish community.”

Scarpitti responded by condemning the graffiti, saying in a tweet that he “asked City of Markham staff to remove these markings as soon as possible.”

“These are vile and hateful markings [that] have no place in our community,” Scarpitti said. “As mayor I condemn these acts and stand firm against antisemitism. We stand against racism in any form in our community.”

The incident follows similar antisemitic graffiti that was found on a park sign in Markham earlier in January.

In that instance, the graffiti consisted of a swastika that covered a sign explaining how to perform jumping jack exercises and the phrase “Sieg Heil” written on a trail map.