A Jewish museum in Portugal is building a dedicated 'Antisemite room' to teach visitors about the breadth of the issue of antisemitism.

Vivian Groisman, from the cultural department of the Jewish Community of Oporto, announced that the "Antisemite Room" will be inaugurated on March 31, 2022, the National Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Inquisition.

The Museum, which in addition to its main exhibition rooms, already has multiple other rooms dedicated to specific themes and attracts students from Portuguese schools and Jewish tourist groups from all over the world, plan to dedicate an area of about 110 square meters, to modern antisemitism.

Groisman explains, “it is important that students in Portuguese schools do not associate antisemites only with skin-heads and jihadists."

"Antisemites belong to all political and religious factions and have a negative perception of Jews, Judaism or Israel, which they always perceive as a threat to other peoples.

"The central area of the new museum hall will have some huge statues on display representing modern antisemites, incorporating their ideas, publications, and other forms of expression.

"Contemporary antisemitism can be found in radical and fringe groups espousing right-wing, left-wing, or Islamist extremism, it can hide behind anti-Zionism, but it can also be easily found in the center of society."

Groisman explained the significance of the Portugese nationality law for Sephardic Jews: “This law aimed to renew the ties between Portugal and the Sephardic Jewish diaspora numbering more than 1 million people."

"Seven years after the law came into effect, with certificates issued for less than 1/10 of this population, we will shed light on the actions of individuals who launched suspicions and invoked worn stereotypes against the Portuguese Jewish Community, accusing them of improper business and financial interests and trickery, of freemasonry, and even of being a danger to the nation: these are the sort of expressions anti-Semites have used in connection with Jews for centuries.”