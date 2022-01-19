Snow began to fall Wednesday night in several neighborhoods in Jerusalem.

Fearing ice formation on roads and sidewalks, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon has decided that classes in Jerusalem will begin tomorrow at 9 a.m. in all educational frameworks. Transport will start one hour later than usual.

Snow began to fall in the city of Tzfat and other peaks in the northern mountains and also on Har Bracha in Samaria. Tzfat Mayor Shuki Ohana said he "calls on residents to stay indoors. An update on the activities of educational institutions will be issued after an assessment of the situation in the morning."

Due to the cold weather, the all-time winter power consumption record was broken. 14,735 megawatts were consumed simultaneously. Hundreds of power outages have been reported, and train disruptions have also been reported. In the northern Golan Heights, there will be no classes tomorrow either.