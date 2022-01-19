The NYPD is searching for a woman who made antisemitic comments to a group of children and then allegedly spit on one of them, an eight-year old boy, Fox5 reported.

Police said the incident happened on Friday in the Marine Park area of Brooklyn, New York.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., the suspect approached an eight-year old boy who was on the sidewalk with two other kids at which point she made antisemitic comments.

She was captured on surveillance video walking away but then allegedly returned and spit on the boy.

The woman, who was described as being in her twenties, fled down Avenue P toward Kimball Street.

None of the children were injured.

Police said that the suspect faces possible aggravated harassment charges.