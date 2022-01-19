New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office on Tuesday told a court that it has evidence that former President Donald Trump’s company gave “fraudulent or misleading” evaluations of assets in order to get preferential loans and tax benefits, the Associated Press reported.

According to the court document, the state has not decided whether it will open a civil lawsuit against the Trump Organization based on its claims. However, as part of its investigation, it is seeking to question Trump and two of his children.

Trump has long sought to portray the investigation as politically motivated. Earlier in the month, the former president asked a federal judge in New York to end the attorney general’s probe into the business practices of his family company.

In a court filing, Trump’s legal team described the investigation launched by James as a “targeted attack against a political adversary.”

The attorney general’s office, giving a more detailed account of its investigation than in past statements, told the court that the Trump Organization on multiple occasions gave fraudulent evaluations of assets in order to secure favorable loan terms and to take advantage of lower tax rates.

It accused Trump’s company of over-valuing land donations in New York and California on IRS forms in order to write off several million dollars through tax deductions.

James also accused Trump of misrepresenting the size of his Manhattan penthouse, with the claim that it was close to three times larger than it actually was, which added $200 million to its value.

Investigators from the attorney general’s office said in court documents that they had "developed significant additional evidence indicating that the Trump Organization used fraudulent or misleading asset valuations to obtain a host of economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions."