A coalition MK voted from a fellow MKs computer during a vote in the Knesset Wednesday.

MK Idit Silman (Yamina), the chairwoman of the coalition, voted, apparently by accident, from MK Abir Kara’s (Yamina) computer.

The incident sparked criticism in the Knesset plenum, with MK Mansour Abbas (United Arab List), coming to Silman’s defense.

“Silman voted at Abir Kara’s station by accident,’ said Abbas.

Acting coalition chairman MK Boaz Toporovsky (Yesh Atid) joked that the matter required a “police investigation”.

Silman cast the vote during a Knesset vote on the “War on Pimps” bill.