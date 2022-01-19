On Tuesday night, a significant snow system entered northern Israel, and 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) of snow accumulated on the lower slopes of Mount Hermon.

Due to the snow, Israel Police has closed various roads in northern Israel.

The unusually cold temperatures continued throughout Wednesday, with local rainfall in most areas of Israel, leading to a chance of flooding in Israel's eastern and southern streams, and in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Judean Desert.

Beginning on Wednesday afternoon, there will be light snowfall in northern Israel, on the peaks of mountains with an altitude of 900 meters (2952.76 feet) or higher. There will also be intermittent rainfall from northern Israel to the Negev, along with isolated thunderstorms.

Beginning on Wednesday evening, there may be light snowfall on the peaks of mountains above 500 meters (1640.42 feet) altitude in northern Israel, and 700 meters (2296.59 feet) altitude in central Israel, including in Jerusalem. There may also be flakes of snow on the higher peaks of the Negev Mountains. Harsh winds will blow.

Snow may accumulate on the ground in the northern Golan and in the upper Galilee, while in the Golan Heights and Galilee mountains the snow will not accumulate on the ground. In Jerusalem, any snow is expected to melt as it touches the ground.

Thursday is expected to be partly cloudy and colder than usual for the season, and during the morning there may still be light rainfall. On Thursday night, there may be severe frost, especially in the mountains and inland areas.

Friday will start off cold, but the skies will clear and temperatures will rise slightly, though they will remain sightly below seasonal average. Friday night may see frost in susceptible places.

Saturday will be clear or partly cloudy, with no significant change in temperatures. Saturday night will be colder than usual for the season, and there may be local rains in northern and central Israel.

Sunday will be cloudy or partly cloudy, with intermittent rainfall in northern Israel, mostly during the afternoon hours and spreading to central Israel during the evening. Snow will fall on Mount Hermon.

Monday will see intermittent rainfall in northern and central Israel, and temperatures will be lower than seasonal average. Snow will fall on Mount Hermon. In the evening, the rain will cease.