A Jerusalem resident in his 70s has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing two people, Maariv reported.

According to the report, the individual is suspected of sexually abusing minors in separate instances, which occurred several years ago.

The individual, who is well-respected and considered to be a hasidic leader, carried out sex crimes against a minor female family member, as well as against a minor male.

It is suspected that he is guilty of indecent acts with minors in separate instances which took place several years ago but which were only recently reported to the police.

He will be brought Wednesday for an extension of his arrest.