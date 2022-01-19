Israel's Health Ministry is considering eliminating the "Green Pass" in light of the low protection provided by previous COVID-19 infection or vaccination against the virus' Omicron strain, Ynet reported Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the first individuals to receive a third dose of the vaccine have had their Green Pass validity temporarily extended until February 28.

According to Ynet, the Health Ministry is currently discussing whether to extend the Green Pass for those who received the third dose, as well as whether to cancel the Green Pass entirely or change it to resemble the Purple Pass restrictions for businesses and other venues.

Earlier this week, Professor Gili Regev-Yochay of Sheba Medical Center presented the results of a new study focused on the second booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine. At the same time, she emphasized that in her opinion, the Green Pass is no longer relevant.

Professor Galia Rahav, who heads the Infectious Disease Department at Sheba Medical Center, said, "For some time already I have been saying that the Green Pass is laughable now, because right now there is no difference between the vaccinated and unvaccinated," in terms of infection rates. "I really don't see the point. Anyone who has not been vaccinated until now - we're not going to convince him."