Snow has piled up in Nimrod, at the foot of Mount Hermon, and in Ein Zivan in the Golan Heights.

School has been canceled in many northern Golan localities, due to the snowfall in the area which has left roads blocked.

Meanwhile, the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose by 1.5 centimeters (0.59") since Tuesday, and now stands at 1.82 meters (5.97 feet) below the upper red line.