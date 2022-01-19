Mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik gave the Nazi salute on Tuesday as he arrived in court for a parole hearing that will decide if he should be released after spending more than a decade behind bars, Reuters reported.

Breivik killed 77 people in an attack in Norway in July 2011. He killed eight with a car bomb in Oslo and then gunned down 69, most of them teenagers, at a Labour Party youth camp.

Breivik made a white supremacist sign with his fingers before raising his right arm in a Nazi salute to signal his far-right ideology as he entered the court.

He also carried signs, printed in English, including one that said "Stop your genocide against our white nations" and "Nazi-Civil-War".

He was later told to stop displaying them as the prosecution presented its case.

Breivik shook his head as the prosecution made its case, which included a passage from the original 2012 verdict which said that even after serving for 21 years in prison the defendant would still be a very dangerous man.

His lawyer, Oeystein Storrvik, has said Breivik is intent on eventually securing his release.

Addressing the court, Breivik blamed his crimes on online radicalization and claimed, "I was brainwashed."

Tuesday's hearing was Breivik's first public appearance since 2017, when he also displayed Nazi salutes in court. He made the same gesture in 2016, when he made his first public appearance since his 2012 sentencing.

Shortly after the court in Norway sentenced him in 2012, Breivik apologized for not having murdered more people. He has also insisted he would massacre his 77 victims all over again if he had the opportunity.