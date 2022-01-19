Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed on Tuesday that a potential visit by President Isaac Herzog is being discussed.

“We're having conversations with President Herzog. Mr. Herzog could visit Turkey,” Erdogan told reporters during a visit to Albania, reported Haaretz, citing reports in the Turkish media.

Israeli sources confirmed preliminary talks are underway, but said no date has been set, and the meeting's feasibility is also unclear.

Herzog's spokesman refused to comment.

One source familiar with the details of the talks stressed that closer ties with Turkey will not come at the expense of Israel's strong bonds with its allies who have a tense relationship with Ankara – Cyprus and Greece. Moreover, steps taken with Erdogan are done in coordination with these two countries.

Turkey and Israel signed a comprehensive reconciliation deal in 2016, ending a six-year diplomatic standoff following a violent encounter between Israeli soldiers and Islamist radicals on a ship attempting to break through the security blockade on Gaza.

Even after the deal was signed, Erdogan has continued to verbally attack Israel. Several months ago, however, Herzog and Erdogan held a lengthy conversation shortly after Herzog took office.

The two also spoke earlier this month, following the release of Israeli couple Mordy and Natali Oknin from a Turkish prison.

Last week, Erdogan spoke with Herzog and offered condolences on the passing of Herzog's mother, Aura Herzog.

On Tuesday, after the US decided to rescind its support for the Israeli-Greek EastMed pipeline for economic and environmental reasons, Erdogan called for Israeli-Turkish coordination on a gas pipeline to Europe.

In July, the Israeli government approved the 6 billion Euro EastMed project which would have created a new gas pipeline from Israel and Cyprus to Europe so to lower the dependency on Russian fuel. The project gained traction after Turkey, the largest gas consumer in the region, decided to not purchase gas from its rival Cyprus and Israel.