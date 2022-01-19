Two teenagers who were arrested in England as part of the investigation into a hostage-taking at a synagogue in Texas have been released without charge, police said Tuesday, according to the BBC.

Details of the ages and genders of the teenagers were not released.

They were arrested in south Manchester on Sunday evening.

Greater Manchester Police said officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West had been "in constant contact with US authorities" to help with their investigation.

An address in north Manchester has been searched as part of their enquiries, the police force said.

The attack on Congregation Beth El in Colleyville, Texas, was carried out by British citizen Malik Faisal Akram, 44. He was shot dead after a standoff with police on Saturday.

It has emerged that Akram, from Blackburn, Lancashire, was investigated by MI5 but by the time he flew to the US about two weeks ago, he was assessed as no longer being a risk.

He had been on the British security service's watchlist as a "subject of interest" in 2020 and was investigated in the second half of that year, according to the BBC.

But by 2021 Akram, who had a criminal record in the UK, had moved from the active list to the "former subject of interest" list and was no longer considered a threat.

On Tuesday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters Akram had been checked "multiple times" against US government databases, which did not contain any "derogatory information" about him at the time he entered the country.

US President Joe Biden on Sunday described the hostage incident at the Texas synagogue as “an act of terror”.

“This was an act of terror. This was an act of terror. And it not only was related to someone who had been arrested, I might add, 15 years ago and been in jail for 10 years — the idea that it was something new,” Biden told reporters in Philadelphia.