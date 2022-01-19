No progress was made on Tuesday on a plea bargain in the case of opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, but people close to him say that the infrastructure for the deal is ready and it can be signed even after current Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit concludes his term, Kan 11 News reported.

At the same time, the report said, Mandelblit is continuing to toughen his stance on the plea bargain agreement. The Attorney General is consulting with the prosecution team and relevant attorneys regarding the details of the arrangement, as he has announced in advance that he would do.

The parties are now expected to discuss the sections and details of the amended indictment - including which clauses will be taken out and how the remaining sections will be worded. The leadership of the Ministry of Justice is reportedly willing to settle the issue as long as the essence and principles of the original charges in Case 1000 and Case 4000 are preserved.

Sources close to Netanyahu say he is interested in a settlement and is also willing to discuss the issue of moral turpitude, and that he is busy on finalizing the details.