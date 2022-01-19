A 70-year-old woman was killed in a fire that broke out in an apartment in a residential building in Rehovot on Tuesday night.

Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to the scene pronounced her dead.

A 41-year-old man was moderately injured in the fire as a result of smoke inhalation and was evacuated to Shamir-Assaf Harofeh Hospital. 10 other tenants who suffered smoke inhalation were treated at the scene and did not require hospitalization.

MDA paramedic Yehuda Marcus said, "When we arrived at the scene, we saw fire and smoke in an apartment on the fifth floor, people came out of the building and approached our teams."

"After the fire crews extinguished the fire and ventilated the smoke, a search of the apartment identified a 70-year-old woman who was unconscious with burns and after inhaling a lot of smoke. She was without signs of life and we had no choice but to pronounce her dead," he added.