Two people were killed, and another man and woman were seriously injured in an accident on Highway 4, near the Mesubim Interchange, on Tuesday evening.

The accident occurred when a private vehicle collided with a bus.

After lengthy rescue operations, Magen David Adom paramedics pronounced dead a man and woman who were trapped in the private vehicle.

Paramedics from Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah who were called to the scene treated the two seriously injured victims, who were passengers in the vehicle, and evacuated them to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.

Several passengers who were on the bus were also treated for light injuries.