Dozens of MKs participated Tuesday night in widespread protests by activists from the national camp across the country, from the Golan Heights in the north to Eilat in the south.

The demonstrations were held at 100 intersections and bridges across the country, and at the same time a prayer rally was held at the Western Wall. Many also participated in the protests over ZOOM, including Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Organizers reported more than 20,000 people took part in the demonstrations, including religious, traditional, secular and haredi people who joined forces.

The organizers of the demonstration said, "We thank the people of Israel who united tonight from Dan to Eilat for an important cause. The loss of values ​​and the path of this government is a real danger to the existence and identity of the state, so we must take to the streets. People from all walks of life have joined together at all intersections and bridges throughout the country as one against the conduct of the Israeli government."

"We thank the general public who voted with their feet to identify with this struggle. The government forgets that we are a Jewish and democratic state, that our ancestors fought to establish it, and we all said clearly that this government has no legitimacy. The protest will continue to grow and gain momentum until this evil government falls," the protest organizers added.

Safed Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu participated in the demonstration and said, "I am very happy that there are many people who love the people of Israel, the Land of Israel and the state, demonstrate at intersections and pray at the Western Wall so that we will have a Jewish state."

"This is an important thing. It hurts us in our blood and our souls. Congratulations to those who went out this evening to demonstrate for a Jewish state, so that there will be proper Shabbat, conversion, kashrut and settlements, and so that they do not sell the state to our enemies. It is important that you are partners in this demonstration, it has an effect and influence to change reality," Rabbi Eliyahu added.

credit: TPS

credit: דוברות