A Bronx home has exploded in flames, with a gas leak believed to be at fault. A 77-year-old woman is confirmed dead and at least nine others have been injured, including five police officers and two older women (one aged 82, the other aged 68) who are in critical condition, according to the NYPD.

The fire broke out in a home on Fox Street near Intervale Avenue in Longwood, just before eleven o'clock this morning. Flames swiftly engulfed the three-story building, and dozens of fire fighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

New York Mayor Eric Adams has headed to the scene for a press conference, and ConEdison has confirmed that its workers are present. According to police reports, several people noted that there was a distinct smell of gas at the scene.