The United States issued a travel warning advising citizens not to visit Israel due to the steadily rising number of coronavirus cases in the Jewish State.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Israel is one of over 20 countries which are considered to be at the fourth level of coronavirus risk.

The CDC stressed that the recommendation applies to the vaccinated as well - but if it is an important trip, it is better to fly when vaccinated against the virus than unvaccinated.

The prevailing assessment in Israel is that the current Omicron wave is expected to peak and begin to decline within a week to 10 days. However, Israel continues to see record-breaking numbers of cases with over 65,000 new cases recorded yesterday.

Since the beginning of the month, 500,000 new coronavirus cases have been diagnosed, an average of 31,340 a day. About one in every 18 Israelis has been diagnosed with the coronavirus since the beginning of January.