180 mayors and local council heads from all over the country on Tuesday addressed Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz demanding that the quarantine obligation for children who have been exposed to coronavirus carriers be rescinded, Channel 12 News reported.

The letter sent by the Association of Israel's Self-Government Cities and Federation of Local Authorities in Israel states that "it is clear to all that children are not among the groups at risk from the Omicron strain and [from the coronavirus] in general, it is our duty to ensure continuity of studies and routine for students and staff to ensure their safety and health."

"Returning a sense of security along with ensuring the safety and health of students and staff is essential, and will be further validated with the application of an orderly testing outline based on the 'Shield of Education' program. For the purpose of operating the testing outline, a regular institutional testing outline must be contained within the schools, or by distributing kits to students and staff for the purpose of a set of regular home tests," the mayors added.

According to them, "The government's decision regarding shortening isolations stems from a decision-making process that included many components while weighing the chances and risks. The consequences of decisions on the education system must be considered and the work completed in light of the hard data."

At the same time, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman said he would work against the continuation of the green pass policy. "There is no medical and epidemiological logic in the green pass, and many experts agree."

"What this does is cause direct damage to the economy, daily functioning and in addition a significant contribution to panic in the public. I will work with all parties to eliminate the green pass and maintain a normal life routine for all of us," Liberman wrote on Twitter.