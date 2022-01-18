Professor Dror Mevorach, head of Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem’s coronavirus ward, responded Tuesday to the government decision to cut quarantine for coronavirus patients and those exposed to them from seven days to five days.

"We have a guideline that whoever comes back wears an N95 mask, because he is still liable to be contagious," Prof. Mevorach told Kan Reshet Bet.

"I would recommend that the general population take great care when returning from a shortened quarantine."

According to Prof. Mevorach, "We have not reached the peak of the pandemic."

"The peak is still ahead of us and infections are still increasing. There is a clear spread. In the last 100 coronavirus tests that we sequenced, 98 were Omicron and not Delta."