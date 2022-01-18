A fundraising campaign for former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was launched on Sunday - and so far, over three million shekel ($959,757.36) have been collected.

As of Tuesday morning, however, it was not clear if Netanyahu would be able to receive the money, since he is a public figure, 103 FM Radio noted.

Berale Crombie, one of the people who launched the campaign, told 103 FM, "There is no fake in the campaign. it's all transparent and it's all clear. People are donating because they feel that this is a lawsuit against them."

The President of the Har Hamor Yeshiva, Rabbi Tzvi Tau, donated 1000 NIS ($319.92) on Monday, to help cover Netanyahu's legal fees.

Thanking his supporters, Netanyahu wrote, "Thank you, the masses of Israel's citizens, for your tremendous support and wonderful love in recent days."

"Your warmth moved me and my family with an unparalleled excitement."