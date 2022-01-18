MK Uri Maklev (United Torah Judaism) on Tuesday morning spoke about his party's options if former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agrees to a plea bargain and retires from political life.

In an interview with Kol Hai Radio, Maklev avoided the question of whether the haredi parties would join the current government but said, "If Netanyahu leaves, then there will be shock waves in the political system, and everything will be open. You know how many options there could be?"

He added that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) "are trying to send a message that their government will continue as usual - it's not certain that this stability will remain. We are waiting for developments."

Regarding the government's failure to pass the Draft Law, Maklev said he hopes the coalition will break apart from within.

"What happened yesterday has internal significance for the coalition," he explained. "It's a recipe for cracks within the coalition - what we've been wishing for the entire time, that it should break apart from within. Yesterday, that same MK did not announce that she would vote against it. That means that they, more and more, are finding themselves in votes that depend on a single vote, with the Joint Arab List voting with us, against them."

Regarding the United Arab List's (Ra'am) decision to vote in favor of the Draft Law, Maklev said, "What's worrisome about Ra'am is that they left their internal ideology, and they are supporting laws that they never voted on in the past."

When asked about the status of yeshiva students, he said, "The State's response to the Supreme Court will be that the bill failed to pass, and I assume that they will receive another extension. They can bring it [for a vote] again very quickly."