Rabbi Tuvia Peles, a senior Chabad-Lubavitch hasid, passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 73.

Rabbi Peles spent his life spreading the teachings of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, by means of printing and distributing the Dvar Malchus booklets, to the tune of hundreds of millions of copies each week.

He is survived by his children and grandchildren.

One of Rabbi Peles' sons is Shlomo Peles, who is responsible for security and rescue for Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries around the world.

The funeral will leave from the Peles home in Kfar Chabad, and make its way to the Shamgar funeral home in Jerusalem. Rabbi Peles will be buried on the Mount of Olives.