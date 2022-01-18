Anyone who was surprised to learn that Birzeit University recently held an athletic competition named in honor of convicted Fatah terrorist (and Birzeit alumnus) Marwan Barghouti has obviously not been following the antics of the world’s most famous jihadi training center masquerading as an institution of higher learning.

Birzeit is not shy about celebrating its jihadist alumni, so honoring a man currently serving 5 life sentences for murder should surprise no one.

With its figurehead American president and exuberant student body inculcated from their kindergarten days to be martyrs, Birzeit is dominated by terrorist organizations, as the Hamas and PFLP parades on campus last month demonstrated. What better way to honor a hometown hero than with the first annual Birzeit Barghouti Basketball Tournament?

What’s truly surprising is that the school hasn’t taken full advantage of more opportunities to capitalize on its rich history of jihadi violence. Why stop at basketball? And why honor only Marwan Barghouti?

Why not have an all Birzeit Olympics? The event could be held annually in honor of Kamal Nasser, another Birzeit graduate who occupies a coveted spot in the Pantheon of Palestinian terrorism. Nasser was member of the Black September Organization, a PLO front group created to provide Yasser Arafat with the plausible deniability he needed to continue pretending he was a politician.

The Black September members were responsible for the massacre of 11 Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympic Games in 1972. Birzeit already has an auditorium named for Nasser, and it regularly celebrates him, so the Kamal Nasser Birzeit Olympics is perfect.



Broadway has the Tony™, television has the Emmy™, so Birzeit could offer the Tamimi.

And by all means Birzeit shouldn’t limit itself to athletic competitions when it comes to honoring its jihadi graduates. Academic awards can work too. For instance, the Engineering department could give achievement awards named after its most famous engineering student, Yahya Ayyash, who also happens to have been Hamas’s most creative and prolific bomb-maker. His nickname was “the Engineer,” so the Birzeit award could be both eponymous and descriptive: “The Engineer Award.”

Not to be outdone, the Math department could confer upon suitable candidates a Shiqaqi Scholarship in honor of Birzeit’s most famous math major, co-founder of another terrorist organization, Palestinian Islamic Jihad. What parent wouldn’t be proud to sport a “My son is a Shiqaqi Scholar” sticker on the bumper of the family car?

The Birzeit Performing Arts department could get in on the action with an annual award in honor of Ahlam Aref Ahmad al-Tamimi, who, although she was a journalism major, is best known for her acting skills. On August 9, 2001, Tamimi disguised herself and a monster named Izz al-Din Shuheil al-Masri as inconspicuous, Western tourists, complete with very un-Islamic outfits and regalia, including a guitar. So disguised, the two went to a S’barro Pizzeria in Jerusalem where al-Masri blew himself up killing 15 and wounding 130. The bomb was hidden in a guitar case.

Such a prestigious award would be coveted by those raised to believe that their only value in life can be achieved by killing an Israeli. Broadway has the Tony™, television has the Emmy™, so Birzeit could offer the Tamimi.

Birzeit University is widely recognized as the pinnacle of the Palestinian educational system, with its pedagogy designed to groom children from the day they are born to become killers. No other scholastic program on Earth teaches children that their greatest possible achievement in life can come only by dying in the act of killing Jews.

What differentiates Birzeit alumni from all the other Palestinian children brought up in this sick system is that they not only believe they will be rewarded as martyrs in the afterlife, but they also know they will be memorialized by their alma mater.

A. J. Caschetta is a principal lecturer at the Rochester Institute of Technology and a fellow at Campus Watch, a project of the Middle East Forum, where he is also a Ginsburg-Milstein fellow.

The Barghouti medal:







Notice the red uniforms with Barghouti’s image:

Barghouti’s wife with medals and trophies: