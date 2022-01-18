On Tuesday, the weather will remain very cold and below seasonal average, but the skies will clear over the course of the day, becoming clear or partly cloudy.

Rainfall is expected Tuesday night in northern Israel, and after midnight the rain will spread to the center of the country, and will be accompanied by thunderstorms. There may be snow on Mount Hermon.

According to Meteo-Tech, Wednesday will see intermittent rainfall from northern Israel to the Negev, along with isolated thunderstorms. In addition, there is a chance of flooding in the Jordan Valley, Judean Desert, and Dead Sea areas. There will be snow on Mount Hermon, and beginning in the afternoon, there will be light snowfall on the peaks of northern mountains 900 meters (2953 feet) and higher.

Beginning on Wednesday evening, the rain will move southwards, reaching Eilat. On Wednesday night, the rain will lessen, but there may still be light snowfall on the peaks of mountains, including in central Israel.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, and during the morning hours there may still be light rainfall. Temperatures will remain below seasonal average.

Thursday night will see severe frost, mostly inland and in the mountains.

Friday will be clear with a slight rise in temperatures, but temperatures will remain slightly below seasonal average.

Friday night may see frost in those areas prone to it.

Saturday will be clear with no significant change in temperatures. Saturday night will be unusually cold.