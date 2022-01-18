Israelis who have official coronavirus diagnoses can still issue themselves a Green Pass on the Health Ministry's website and app, N12 reported Monday evening.

According to the report, the Health Ministry systems are supposed to be synchronized ad coordinated in a way which would negate the possibility to receive a Green Pass during the time that one is still contagious and in quarantine.

This coordination and synchronization worked up until now, but lately there have been many reports of it failing, resulting in a severe breach and allowing those who present a danger to the public to print out a Green Pass and enter various public venues.

Also on Monday night, N12 reported that the Health Ministry's bot which automatically conducts epidemiological investigations for those who have WhatsApp crashed.

In addition, the Health Ministry's COVID-19 dashboard has not been updated since January 16 at 9:00p.m.