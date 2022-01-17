The niece of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was arrested last week after she made positive statements about the widow of the last shah of Iran.

Farideh Moradkhani, an activist who is known for speaking about about issues deemed controversial inside Iran, was arrested by agents of the country’s Intelligence Ministry, Radio Free Europe reported.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), an American news outlet that features news from Iran, said that her home was raided and personal belongings confiscated.

On January 16, Moradkhani was transferred to Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison.

"We are very worried, we did not have news...we now know she is in Evin Prison,” her brother Mahmud Moradkhan told the Persian-language Iran International news station, according to media reports.

Speaking from France, he said that his sister was in the custody of the Intelligence Ministry.

Farideh Moradkhani, who is the daughter of the sister of Khamenei, has in the past spoken out against the death penalty and has protested for increased freedoms for Iranians.

The last shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, was deposed during the Islamic Revolution in 1979. His widow Farah lives in France.