Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu has authorized his attorneys to move forward with a plea deal with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit. In the negotiation meeting that took place last night at the home of one of Benjamin Netanyahu's lawyers, in addition to the lawyers, all of Netanyahu's family, his wife Sara and his sons Yair and Avner, as well as his associate Natan Eshel were also present.

According to a report on Kan News, the lawyers begged Netanyahu to accept the agreement, but the former prime minister made it clear that he would not pursue a deal at any cost. Netanyahu is currently interested in promoting the agreement but still hopes the deal can be improved from his point of view.

Netanyahu's family members still oppose the move, to varying degrees. At the conclusion of the meeting, it was decided to speed up the contacts with the Attorney General in order to make a decision in the coming days.

Left-wing lawyer Avigdor Feldman said Monday morning that the court may decide to acquit former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and therefore it may not be wise for him to accept a plea bargain.

"This case should not publicly end in a plea deal, Netanyahu is showing a side of weakness for him here. Stand up for yours," said Adv. Feldman in an interview with Reno Tzurur on Galai Tzahal (IDF Radio).

If Mandelblit succeeds in approving the deal before the end of his term at the end of the month, Netanyahu will probably go for the deal, which his lawyers have described as “excellent”.

A senior official in the State Attorney’s Office told Israel National News on Sunday that the chances of Netanyahu reaching a plea bargain with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit are “slim” at best.