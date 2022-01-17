Can we turn the pandemic into an impetus for change where the relationship between Israel and the Diaspora is concerned? There has been much gnashing of teeth over restrictions of varying intensity placed on travel to and from Israel during the last two years and especially of late. For me, at least, this has morphed into thoughts as to how we can give Diaspora Jews a stronger connection to the Land of Israel.

Around 10% of Israel’s population are dual citizens. Why not promote the dual citizenship option among Diaspora Jews? I think such a campaign could be particularly effective among college students since they see the hostility towards Israel on their campuses. Dual citizenship would give them a stronger sense of their identity as Jews and serve as a source of pride and fighting back when they hear the bile coming from Israel’s naysayers.

The path to citizenship should be easy. Appoint rabbis in each community to validate the Jewish identity of prospective Israeli citizens. Once that identity is confirmed, Israeli citizenship should be granted at once.

Here’s another thought: Why not make anyone in the world, upon request, an honorary citizen of Israel? You would fill out a form online and receive a certificate granting you honorary citizenship. This option would be available to Jews and non-Jews alike. It would not allow voting but such a status would invariably lead to a stronger attachment to Israel and motivation to come for a visit. Of course, the person's attitude towards the existence of a Jewish state would have to be checked before that honorary status is granted, but that is not hard to do in the days of social media..

Those serving as Israeli ambassadors and consuls throughout the world ought to make aliyah of Jews in the region they serve a top priority. Those serving in these positions would visit synagogues and make aliyah presentations on a regular basis, ideally one such meeting per week (between mincha and ma’ariv in orthodox shuls, for example) to make a pitch for aliyah. Even if there was not a wave of aliyah as a result of these meetings, the fact that Israel’s representatives were urging Diaspora Jews to consider aliyah would demonstrate Israel’s love for them.

Come to think of it, shouldn’t encouraging aliyah be the top priority of Israel’s representatives abroad? And shouldn’t passionate love for Israel be the primary criterion for selecting such representatives? When you love someone or something, you cannot hold yourself back from sharing the object of your love with the whole world. And such love rubs off. Thus, those who are the most enthusiastic about sharing their love for Israel would be the best candidates to represent Israel abroad.