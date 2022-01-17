A terrorist stabbing attack was foiled south of Jerusalem Monday afternoon.

The attempted terror attack occurred at the Gush Etzion Junction just south of the capital, when an Arab terrorist brandishing a knife attempted to carry out a stabbing attack.

Israeli soldiers stationed at the junction opened fire, killing the terrorist before he could reach any of his intended victims.

“A report has been received of an attempted terrorist stabbing attack next to the Gush Etzion Junction in the Etzion Regional District,” an IDF spokesperson said. “More details will be released.”