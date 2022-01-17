A woman in New York City was pushed Saturday morning into the tracks in front of an oncoming train, NBC News reported.

According to New York City police, the incident occurred in a Times Square subway station at approximately 9:30a.m., when the woman, aged about 40, was pushed onto the tracks in front of a southbound R train.

The suspect initially fled the scene, but turned himself in to transit police a short while later, NBC added.

At a news conference, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said, "This incident was unprovoked, and the victim does not appear to have had any interaction with the subject."

The suspect has been identified as Simon Martial, 61. Martial has a criminal history and has been on parole, NBC said, quoting Assistant Chief Jason Wilcox.

Wilcox added that the victim was the second woman who the suspect had approached. The first also feared he would push her onto the tracks.

"He does have in the past three emotionally disturbed encounters with us that we have documented," Wilcox said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.