MK Miri Regev declared her intentions Monday to run for chair of the Likud party once Benjamin Netanyahu leaves the position.

Speaking with Radio Kol Chai Monday morning, Regev, who served as the IDF spokeswoman during the 2005 Gaza Disengagement and later at the helm of the Transportation and Culture and Sport ministries, made clear her aspirations to lead the Likud following Netanyahu’s departure from politics.

“On the day after Netanyahu, I’ll run for leadership of the movement. I’ve said that in the past, and I’m saying it again now.”

Regev also touched on reports of progress in talks between Netanyahu and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit towards a plea bargain, expressing her hope that Netanyahu is not forced out of politics, as Mandelblit has demanded as a condition for a plea bargain.

“I hope that he’ll stay, its right that he’ll stay, and certainly when we see the situation of the cases [against him] and the state’s witnesses.”

“I don’t think that he is giving up the public struggle, this is a personal matter for him and his family; he has been persecuted for years. It is a private matter, and I’ll respect whatever decision he makes. But if I were in his place, I’d continue to fight it. So many people are convinced of his innocence.”