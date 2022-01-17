An Israeli woman was struck by gunfire during a wedding celebration north of Jerusalem three months ago, with the shot apparently originating in a nearby Palestinian Authority-controlled town, according to a report by Galei Tzahal Monday morning.

The wedding was held at an event hall in Sha’ar Binyamin, an industrial zone just north of the capital, near the Arab town of Mukhamas.

At one point during the wedding, Adi Bloy felt a sharp pain in the side of her torso, and upon examining herself, discovered a scrap mark along her back.

In the days that followed, Bloy complained of worsening pains, puzzling doctors.

Bloy underwent an X-ray and later a computed tomography (CT) scan to uncover the source of her mysterious affliction.

To her surprise – and the surprise of her doctors – the CT scan revealed a bullet lodged in Bloy’s torso.

The bullet was surgically removed and later identified as an M-16 round.

Authorities suspect the shot was fired from Mukhamas, though it remains unclear whether the shot was intentionally aimed at Sha’ar Binyamin, or whether the incident was a case of stray gunfire.

Nevertheless, Bloy has petitioned the National Insurance Institute (Bituach Leumi) to recognize her as a terrorist victim, thus ensuring her compensation for her treatments.