Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz has instructed professionals in his ministry to prepare a plan to further shorten the COVID-19 quarantine period from seven to five days.

Horowitz himself supports the move and once a plan is presented to him, he intends to advance it for approval as early as this week.

Last week, the Ministry of Health decided to shorten the duration of isolation to seven days. The US and the UK have already shortened the quarantine to five days.

Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton demanded that a similar program be presented to students, and that this be done by the Ministry of Health.

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of Health updated that there had been an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in serious condition which stands, as of Sunday night, at 436, of which 96 are connected to ventilators.

About 27,000 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed since midnight and about 280,000 tests were performed, of which 9.5% were positive. The coefficient of infection continues to decline, standing at 1.59.

The number of active cases stands at 259,204.