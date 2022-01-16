The Palestinian media network "Al-Jarmaq" is calling for Arabs to participate in a "solidarity protest" on Sunday evening, to express their support for the Bedouin Arabs of the Negev.

The announcement mentioned several locations where protests are planned for Sunday evening and the following few nights, with blackened figures and burning tires illustrating the announcements.

For Sunday night, demonstrations were planned in Jaffa at seven o'clock in the evening, and in Haifa at six o'clock. On Monday, the protests are to take place in Nazareth and Ar'ava; and on Tuesday in Lod and Sakhnin.

Matan Peleg, head of Im Tirtzu, has called on Israel Police to make advance preparations. "Israel Police and special forces must be prepared to deal with the violent attempts of the Islamic Movement to renew its riots and disturbances," he said.

"Last week, we watched as Rayad Salah and Kamal Khatib of the Northern Branch [of the Islamic Movement], along with senior members of the United Arab List party with the Southern Branch attempted to recreate the riots we saw last year; we saw all their incitement to violence. We must not hesitate to quell this violence. Any lack of determination to stamp it out only causes the level of violence to increase and leads to loss of Jewish lives at the hands of Arab terrorists. The danger is real and visible. We must not drop our guard."