Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke Sunday tonight with Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker of Congregation Beth Israel, Colleyville, Texas.

Prime Minister Bennett expressed his solidarity and support following the hostage incident that took place overnight.

Rabbi Cytron-Walker shared with the Prime Minister his harrowing account of the incident, the courageous rescue by law enforcement teams and the resilience of his Jewish community.

Prime Minister Bennett: “I was so relieved to hear that you and the other hostages are safe and sound. Your leadership in this time of crisis was admirable. Israel stands united with the Jewish community in Colleyville.”

“I was praying here for your safety together with the rest of Israel and we are so relieved that you’re ok. Please send strength to your congregation. We are brothers.”