The gunman who burst into a Dallas-area synagogue and held four people hostage for hours Saturday has been identified Sunday as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, a citizen of the UK.

Akram’s name was released by the FBI Sunday after the British government confirmed that the gunman involved in Saturday’s hostage situation in Colleyville, Texas was a British national.

A spokesperson for the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office told Sky News that officials were “aware of the death of a British man in Texas and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Later, Matthrw DeSarno of the FBI Dallas Field Office named Akram as the gunman.

Akram, who was shot and killed at the end of Saturday’s standoff, was a resident of the town of Blackburn in Lancashire, north of Manchester.

The FBI also said Sunday that there is no indication that any other suspects were involved in the synagogue takeover.

During the more than 10-hour standoff, Akram had demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist captured in Afghanistan before being convicted in the US and sentenced to 86 years in prison for attempting to murder an American army officer.

Gulbar Akram, the gunman's brother, said he was "absolutely devastated" by news of his brother's death during the standoff, but also apologized on behalf of his family for his brother's actions, claiming he had suffered from mental illness.

"We would like to say that we as a family do not condone any of his actions and would like to sincerely apologize wholeheartedly to all the victims involved in the unfortunate incident," Gulbar wrote on Facebook.

“Although my brother was suffering from mental health issues we were confident that he would not harm the hostages."

"Later a firefight has taken place and he was shot and killed."

"There was nothing we could have said to him or done that would have convinced him to surrender.”

“We would also like to add that any attack on any human being be it a Jew, Christian or Muslim etc is wrong and should always be condemned.

“It is absolutely inexcusable for a Muslim to attack a Jew or for any Jew to attack a Muslim, Christian, Hindu vice versa etc etc."