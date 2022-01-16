The Israeli Cabinet voted Sunday to allocate half a billion shekels for a multi-year plan to develop the city of Beit Shemesh.

The 500-million-shekel plan

was presented by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Gideon Saar, and was formulated in cooperation with the ministers of Interior; Construction and Housing; Transportation; Economy and Industry; Education; Welfare and Social Affairs; Health; Development of the Periphery, the Negev and the Galilee; Culture and Sports; Public Security; Environmental Protection; Religious Services; Aliyah and Integration; Tourism and Innovation, Science and Technology.

Following are the main points of the plan:

Adding public transportation lines in response to the city's growing population – NIS 300 million

Building public institutions and expanding infrastructures – NIS 82 million

Strengthening the municipality in order to develop services for residents – approximately NIS 50 million

Vocational training and strengthening the employment authority in the city – NIS 34 million

Strengthening welfare services in the city – NIS 31 million

Increasing personal security and promoting healthy lifestyles for residents – NIS 10 million

Culture and leisure activities for residents – NIS 10 million

"The city of Beit Shemesh is a wonderful place with excellent people that is facing many challenges. Together with the local leadership led by Mayor Dr. Aliza Bloch, we are promoting a program on an unprecedented scale that will improve quality of life in the city," said Prime Minister Bennett.

"It is about expanding public transportation, vocational training, investment in education, welfare, infrastructure, and a wide range of other areas. Since her tenure began, Mayor Bloch has been working extensively for a better future for the city's residents. The work is considerable, and now we will lead it together. "

Beit Shemesh Mayor Dr. Bloch: "I would like to thank Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for bringing an unprecedented decision for the benefit of the city of Beit Shemesh and its residents. For years they talked; the Bennett government is taking action and effecting change. The story of Beit Shemesh is the story of the State of Israel. Beit Shemesh is currently undergoing an accelerated process of economic development, the goal of which is to reinvigorate the city. I see the work of the municipality and the various government ministries as a complementary synergy that builds the strength of a city. I am happy that the Government of Israel sees a desire to promote municipal development as a common goal with city leadership and residents."

"According to Central Bureau of Statistics data, the population of Beit Shemesh has grown by approximately 63% in the past decade (and currently stands at around 50,000 residents). This is the highest growth rate among Israel's 15 largest cities. The city has yet to realize its growth potential and the growth trend that has characterized Beit Shemesh in the past decade is expected to continue."

"The accelerated population growth has led to gaps in the development of infrastructure to support housing, public institutions, public transportation and welfare services for residents, among others. Today's government decision allocates unprecedented budgets that are designed to significantly improve quality of life for the residents of Beit Shemesh."